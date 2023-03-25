Paul Rusesabagina saved over 1,000 people during the country’s civil war; he was portrayed by Don Cheadle in “Hotel Rwanda”

The Rwandan government announced the release this Friday (24.Mar.2023) of Paul Rusesabagina, 68, who became famous for inspiring the film “Hotel Rwanda”, American production of 2005. He had been sentenced, in 2021, to 25 years in prison on terrorism charges. Here’s the full of the decision (2 MB, in English).

At the twittera spokeswoman for the Rwandan government, Stephanie Nyombayire, said that although they no longer need to serve their sentence, Rwandan law does not nullify the conviction of the defendants and “can be revoked if the crimes are repeated”.

The spokeswoman also stated that the relationship between Rwanda and Qatar was fundamental to the decision. Furthermore, Nyombayire stated that the announcement was “result of a common desire to re-establish the relationship” between the United States and the country.

• A commutation does not negate the conviction and can be revoked should crimes be repeated •The close relationship between Rwanda & Qatar was key •This is the result of a shared desire to reset US-Rwanda relationship Statement by @Rwanda_Justice: https://t.co/AN2pVrFdVP pic.twitter.com/ZtHHEuLedg — Stephanie Nyombayire (@PressSecRwanda) March 24, 2023

According to the news agency Reuters, Paul Rusesabagina was released on this 6th. The activist was accompanied by an employee of the US embassy in Rwanda to the residence of the Qatari ambassador in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda.

Ties between Washington and Kigali have been strained by the case and by US allegations that the Rwandan government has sent troops to the Democratic Republic of Congo, about 100 miles (161 km) from Rwanda, to support Rwandan rebels.

On December 5, 2022, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken talked with the President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, and said that “any external support to non-state armed groups in Democratic Republic of Congo must end”.

Blinken alleged Kagame’s alleged assistance to the M23 armed group, made up mostly of members of the Tutsi ethnic group. The Rwandan president, by the way, belongs to this ethnic group.

also in twitterthe spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, Majed Al-Ansari, said that the procedure for transferring Paul Rusesabagina to Qatar is ongoing and that, from there, he will proceed to the US.

“We confirm official Rwandan statements that Paul Rusesabagina’s sentence will be commuted in accordance with a presidential decree. The procedure for transferring him to the State of Qatar is ongoing and he will then proceed to the US.”

CONVICTION

On September 20, 2021, activist Paul Rusesabagina, was considered guilty and convicted of terrorism-related charges. He received a sentence of 25 years in prison.

He was tried in Rwanda’s high court with 20 other defendants on a range of charges and convicted of forming an illegal armed group, affiliating with and financing a terrorist group.

In August 2020 Rusesabagina was arrested, accused of supporting the armed wing of the opposition group MRMD (Rwandan Movement for Democratic Change). The activist lived in exile and claimed, at the time, that his arrest was a kidnapping. He also said he didn’t expect to get a fair trial.

The activist inspired the film “Hotel Rwanda”, nominated for 3 Academy Awards and directed by Terry George. Rusesabagina saved more than 1,000 Rwandans during the country’s civil war, sheltering them at the Milles Collines hotel he operated.

condemnation critics they said that the trial was not fair and that the arrest was yet another act of repression by the government of Paul Kagame, president of the country since 2000, but who has in fact been in power since 1994, when he took over as deputy.

CIVIL WAR

In a period of 100 days, starting in April 1994, 800,000 people were killed by extremists from the Hutu community, most of the victims were from another ethnic group, the Tutsis.

The massacre was triggered by the death of the then president of Rwanda, Juvénal Habyarimana, of the Hutu ethnic group, during a plane attack. The authorship of the attack was attributed to a group of Tutsis.

Tutsis had ruled the country until 1959, but were subjugated by Hutus and became the minority in Rwanda. Arguing that they were responsible for the attack, the Hutus began organized killings of the Tutsis.

The ethnic group managed to reverse the situation with the support of Uganda, where many Tutsis had taken refuge when the Hutus took power. About 2 million Hutu fled to the Democratic Republic of Congo, fearing reprisals.