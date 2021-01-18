Thousands of refugees are living in makeshift shelters on the border with Tanzania after fierce fighting in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda, on May 12, 1994. (GERARD JULIEN / AFP)

The question of France’s responsibility for the Rwandan genocide against the Tutsis which left 800,000 dead in 1994 is a puzzle of several million pieces, which can only be completed after decades of patience and perseverance. The more you put the pieces together, the clearer the image becomes. It is this meticulous work of historians and researchers that resulted this weekend in new data. François Graner, Physicist and research director at the CNRS, brought to light new documents deposited by François Mitterrand in the national archives, which sheds light on what happened before the genocide.

From 1990, France, which has its soldiers everywhere in Rwanda, was informed of several waves of violence. François Mitterrand was then President of the Republic, and close to Rwandan President Habyarimana. In 1992, its particular chief of staff, General Christian Quesnot wrote to him : “Interethnic massacres were perpetrated by militias close to the ruling party (…). The presence of our soldiers, which avoids the worst, contributes to the survival of the regime (…). On the other hand, the proximity of our troops to the zones massacre may raise questions. “

France lets it go, the French ambassador in Kigali even receives French emissaries who have come to sell arms, three months before the genocide. The Hutu entourage of the Rwandan president begins to radicalize, exploding their hatred of Tutsi … Paris ignores the danger.

One could cynically say that it is French arrogance: France is at home in Africa, it can always catch up later. The situation in Rwanda is therefore underestimated.

Paris has no intention of abandoning the government of the day. No, France does not want to abandon Rwanda. In 1993, Pierre Beregovoy, then Prime Minister, declared: “It is politically impossible that we are currently withdrawing from Rwanda.” François Mitterrand approves: “To leave would be an attack on prestige.”

In the 90s, François Mitterrand was obsessed with the space of influence of the Francophonie embodied by the Hutu government in Rwanda, while part of the Tutsis, the Rwandan Patriotic Front was supported by the Ugandans, and therefore the Anglo- Saxons.

A research commission on the French archives relating to Rwanda and the Tutsi genocide (1990-1994) was launched by Emmanuel Macron in 2019. It is due to submit a report in April 2021 but has already been shaken by several controversies. Some Rwanda specialists blame it for its lack of independence. The commission is notably based on the premises of the Ministry of Defense. Halfway through, the Commission, chaired by Vincent Duclert, is judged disappointing, even “astounding” by François Graner of the CNRS. He believes that she immediately whitewashed the French army. France, it seems, has difficulty looking at the obscure pages of its past.