Thousands of people and a dozen heads of State and Government commemorated this Sunday in Kigali the thirtieth anniversary of the Rwandan genocide, in which More than 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus were killed in 1994.

“Today our hearts are filled with grief and gratitude in equal measure. We remember our dead and are also grateful for what Rwanda has become,” said Rwandan President Paul Kagame during his speech at the BK Arena indoor stadium. From the capital.

“We owe a debt to the survivors among us. We ask them to do the impossible, carrying the weight of unity and reconciliation on their shoulders, and to continue doing so (…) every day,” Kagame added in a ceremony that It reflected both the progress and the wounds of the country. .

On the occasion of the event, a huge fluorescent tree-shaped structure was installed in the middle of the pavilion and its changing lights accompanied the different musical performances presented as well as a contemporary dance show.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame. Photo:EFE Share

“Our journey has been long and hard. Rwanda was completely overwhelmed by the scale of our loss and the lessons we learned are engraved in blood“Kagame stated in a resounding intervention in which he was also very critical of the international community and the role played by the United Nations during the massacre.

“Those soldiers (the UN blue helmets deployed in Rwanda) did not fail Rwanda. It was the international community who failed us all, whether through indifference or cowardice,” he stressed.

In addition to the emotional story of a survivor of the genocide, who explained her experience with a broken voice and in the Kinyarwanda language, the president of the African Union (AU) Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat.

“In a deeply conflictive African and international context, which sand nourished by tribal, racial, religious, cultural, economic discrimination (…), Rwanda humbly offers a model whose positive resonance transcends the borders of Africa“Mahamat noted.

Heads of state, dignitaries and ordinary citizens observe a minute of silence at the Kigali Arena stadium. Photo:AFP Share

The messages from Europe and France



The president of the European Council, the Belgian Charles Michel, also attended the ceremony, whose country, a former metropolis, divided the population by ethnic labels during its colonial rule, privileging the Tutsis compared to 85% of the Hutu population, which translated in decades of hatred that led to the massacre.

“I am Belgian, I am European. We are here thirty years later and I know what my continent, Europe, owes to your continent, Africa. I know history with its roots, with its greatness, I also know history with its shame (…) For this reason, the Belgian Government apologized in 2000.“said the European leader.

In 1994, one million children, women & men were killed in the genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda. We will never forget the victims. Nor will we ever forget the bravery & resilience of those who survived, whose courage & willingness to forgive remain a burst of light & hope. pic.twitter.com/kaoGEYrTcU — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) April 7, 2024

“The duty of memory is above all a requirement, it is the requirement to remember, the requirement not to forget, the requirement to learn from mistakes,” he added.

For his part, French President Emmanuel Macron, who sent his Foreign Minister, Stéphane Séjourné, to the ceremony in his place, conveyed a message to Rwandans through a video broadcast on the country's television.

“The past must continue to be analyzed, studied by our historians in the best conditions (…) And this is also the objective of the ongoing missions between academics, historians, Rwandans, French but also from around the world,” said the french president, whose country provided military aid to the Hutu Government before the start of the genocide.

Macron referred to his May 2021 trip to Kigali, when the president admitted his country's “responsibility” for having “ignored warnings” from observers about the imminence of the genocide, although he denied that he had any complicity with the massacre. .

His visit occurred months after the publication of an official report commissioned by the Elysée that revealed that French foreign policy, then under the presidency of François Mitterrand, made “overwhelming” errors and was “blind.”

Following the presentation of wreaths by invited leaders that took place this Sunday morning at the Kigali Genocide Memory Center and the lighting of the flame of remembrance, a vigil chaired by Kagame is planned this afternoon at the BK Arena.

The Tree of life at #Kwibuka30 The foliage symbolizes the protection that our departed souls didn't have but that Rwandans today can count on. 🙌🏽 The trunk is symbol of the aspiration of our youth—giving life for the future of Rwanda. The deep roots: the symbol of our history pic.twitter.com/RX7dToVH2D — Patricie Uwase (@Eng_Patricie) April 7, 2024

The genocide began on April 7, 1994 after the assassination the previous day of the presidents of Rwanda, Juvénal Habyarimana, and Burundi, Cyprien Ntaryamira (both Hutus), when the plane in which they were traveling was shot down over Kigali.

The massacre that followed – the Rwandan government accused the Tutsi rebels of the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) of the assassination, against whom it had waged a war since 1990 – caused the death of at least 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus in just over three months.

Thus, in those hundred days, the Government, The Army, youth militias known as Interahamwe and ordinary Hutus massacred, tortured, systematically raped and mutilated thousands of people.

The genocide was one of the worst ethnic massacres in recent human history.