Rwanda | Almost 130 people died in floods and landslides

According to media reports, the rains “caused a disaster” in the northern and western provinces of Rwanda.

At least 127 people have died in Rwanda’s floods and landslides, reports the news agency AFP, among others. In neighboring Uganda, they have claimed the lives of six people.

The AFP news agency says, referring to information from the Rwandan media RBA, that last night’s rains “caused a disaster” in the northern and western provinces of Rwanda. The natural disaster has also wreaked havoc in the western province.

The flood waters have swept away homes and infrastructure, among other things. You are closed.

“Relief efforts began immediately, including burying victims of the disaster and delivering supplies to those whose homes were destroyed,” Emergency Management Minister Marie-Solange Kayisire told the RBA.

According to AFP, he urged the locals to patrol more at night than before, so that it is possible to move people to safety from the heavy rains.

of Rwanda president Paul Kagame published by the RBA Twitter account according to a statement in which he expressed his condolences to the victims’ relatives. The statement was released on Wednesday.

In his statement, Kagame also thanked the residents of flood and landslide areas for their cooperation. The president said that everything possible will be done to ensure that the residents remain safe.