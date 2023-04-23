A mercenary from Finland showed the consequences of a strike by the Russian Armed Forces (RF Armed Forces) on the base of foreign fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The footage was published by the Telegram channel “Military correspondents of the Russian Spring” (“RV”) on April 23.

The description of the video notes that the mercenary was only now able to share footage of the strike on the Yavorovsky training ground, which took place on March 13, 2022. On the frames themselves, only a strong fire behind the trees is visible, what is happening is captured in the dark.

As a result of the strike of the RF Armed Forces, 60 mercenaries from different countries were liquidated, and more than 50 died from their wounds. The “RV” emphasized that this demoralized the active fighters of the “foreign legion” and discouraged many potential mercenaries from fighting on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“In total, more than 120 representatives of different countries were liquidated,” the message says.

Earlier, on April 14, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said that the number of foreign mercenaries arriving in Ukraine to participate in the special operation is rapidly increasing. In his opinion, people from abroad who voluntarily go to fight on the side of Kyiv cannot be called mentally healthy.

Prior to this, on April 7, retired US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter called on all American mercenaries to leave Ukraine. He believes that those who remain are likely to die.

The New York Times newspaper wrote on March 25 that the foreign legion of Ukraine includes only 1.5 thousand soldiers instead of the declared 20 thousand. The publication mentioned that the legion was hastily formed by the Ukrainian government. When recruiting for it, checking the background of potential volunteers lasted no more than 10 minutes. The newspaper characterizes many of them as unfit for their duties.

The day before, Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, said that foreign military personnel are a legal target and are subject to destruction as part of a special operation in Ukraine.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.