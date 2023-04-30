In Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut) two Canadian mercenaries were destroyed. This was announced on Sunday, April 30, in the Telegram channel “Military correspondents of the Russian Spring”.

According to the channel, one of the dead is former Canadian Army soldier Kyle Ronald Porter. He took part in the fighting as part of the 92nd brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU). The second mercenary, Cole Zelenko, was in the International Legion of Ukraine.

The first mercenary was liquidated on April 27, the second – on April 28, the authors of the channel specified.

Earlier that day, an employee of the Wagner PMC reported that foreign mercenaries of the Armed Forces of Ukraine leave their positions in Artemovsk in advance when the Wagner approaches.

At the same time, Vadim Astafiev, the head of the press center of the Yug group, said that Russian servicemen launched a missile attack on a foreign mercenary deployment point in the city of Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

Also on April 30, the Ministry of Defense spoke about the destruction of more than 480 military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and foreign mercenaries per day in the Donetsk direction.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

