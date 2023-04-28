Employees of PMC “Wagner” broke through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the west of Artemivsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut). This was reported on April 28 in the Telegram channel “Military correspondents of the Russian spring” (“RV”).

It is noted that in the west of the city a critical situation has developed for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, according to military correspondents, PMC “Wagner” attacks on the flanks, trying to improve the tactical situation.

On the eve of the official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov said that Russian attack aircraft had captured four more blocks in the northwestern, western and southwestern parts of Artemovsk.

Also on April 27, Acting Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said that the Russian military had taken control of the last supply route for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Artemovsk.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

