Van der Sar suffered a cerebral hemorrhage on the Croatian island of Hvar on Friday afternoon. The 52-year-old former goalkeeper of Ajax, Juventus, Fulham, Manchester United and the Orange is still in intensive care at the hospital in Split.

Van Nistelrooij told Shownieuws that he was very shocked: ,,It is a wonderful event that I would like to help with, but of course I am also standing here for the Van der Sar family. The terrible news we’ve all heard has hit us hard. That’s why I wanted here act of presence to do my part and wish the family strength,” says Van Nistelrooij, who played 104 times with Van der Sar: 57 times on behalf of the Orange and 47 times at Manchester United.