Van der Sar suffered a cerebral hemorrhage on the Croatian island of Hvar on Friday afternoon. The 52-year-old former goalkeeper of Ajax, Juventus, Fulham, Manchester United and the Orange is still in intensive care at the hospital in Split.
Van Nistelrooij told Shownieuws that he was very shocked: ,,It is a wonderful event that I would like to help with, but of course I am also standing here for the Van der Sar family. The terrible news we’ve all heard has hit us hard. That’s why I wanted here act of presence to do my part and wish the family strength,” says Van Nistelrooij, who played 104 times with Van der Sar: 57 times on behalf of the Orange and 47 times at Manchester United.
“The only thing we hope for is Ed’s full recovery, just like his wife Annemarie. I know he is strong and I hold on to that,” said Van Nistelrooij Show news on SBS. Edwin van der Sar stepped down as general manager of Ajax at the end of May, a week after Van Nistelrooij’s sudden departure from PSV.
Partly because his wife Annemarie suffered a cerebral hemorrhage in 2009, Van der Sar is an ambassador for the Hersenstichting. That is why he himself would participate in the event of the foundation through the dunes of their hometown of Noordwijk.
