PSV coach Ruud van Nistelrooij has confidence in a good marriage between Manchester United and Wout Weghorst. The former striker of the Save Devils commented on the surprising transfer at the press conference towards his team’s duel with Fortuna Sittard.

The question from the audience was whether Van Nistelrooij thinks that Weghorst can become just like himself at Manchester United. The former striker did not go that far. He moved from PSV to Manchester in 2001 at the age of 25 and scored 150 times in 219 games for the team of then manager Sir Alex Ferguson in five years, winning the league title and the FA Cup, among other things, and was crowned top scorer in 2003 of the Premier League.

But Van Nistelrooij does have confidence in 30-year-old Weghorst. ,,I think that Wout has such a character and such qualities that he will stand there. I’ve seen him at Orange and he’s just a whopper of a guy. With a competitive nature and personality. We saw that at the World Cup as well.” See also Taxation KHO: Toys for burger meals are subject to general VAT

Wout Weghorst shot the Netherlands next to Argentina. © AP



Weghorst impressed especially against Argentina at the last World Cup in Qatar. As a substitute, he ensured that an extension was enforced with two hits. In the penalty shootout that was eventually lost, he also took one and shot it convincingly. ,,Wout is ready for such a step. He will make his contribution, I am 100 percent convinced of that. He can really have an impact from his qualities.”

“I feel privileged to join Manchester United,” said Weghorst himself in his first reaction. “Whatever happens in the coming months, I can promise to give everything to the club as long as I’m here.”

Noni Madueke

There also seems to be a lot of transfer violence at PSV again. Chelsea have made an official offer of 30 million euros for Noni Madueke and the club is considering it. The people of Eindhoven want to do business quickly with Dynamo Kiev to take over Viktor Tsygankov. The 25-year-old attacker is transfer-free in July, but now has to cost several million. See also Cycling A professional cyclist drove with the same eyes from Germany to the Ukrainian border to gather support for refugees: “Conflicts are a bike ride away”

Ruud van Nistelrooij (r) with Cristino Ronaldo and won the FA Cup in 2004. © AP

