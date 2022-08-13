PSV coach Ruud van Nistelrooij thought that his team experienced an almost perfect run-up to the double confrontation with Rangers FC in the play-offs of the Champions League on Saturday. The Eindhoven team won 2-5 against Go Ahead Eagles and have six points after two competition matches.

,,You want to get through a match like this unscathed. That almost worked, except for Richard Ledezma’s injury,” said Van Nistelrooij. Ledezma had to be replaced in the first half with an ankle injury after a foul by Mats Deijl, who was shown a red card. “I thought we started well. The field occupation was clear”, continued Van Nistelrooij, who soon saw Luuk de Jong open the score. Go Ahead equalized via Isac Lidberg. PSV quickly ran away after Deijl’s red card.

Simons

Xavi Simons hopes to have made it a little more difficult for Van Nistelrooij on Saturday. The attacking midfielder scored two goals and previously scored in the battle for the Johan Cruijff Scale against Ajax. ,,As a footballer you always want to play, but it is the coach’s decision,’ said 19-year-old Simons, who came over from Paris Saint-Germain this summer. “I try to grab every chance I get with both hands. I do my very best on the field.”

Simons is currently a basic player in the Eredivisie, in the Champions League he has to settle for a role as a reserve for the time being. ,,I am satisfied. I’ve only been here for two months, it’s going to be okay.”

Deijl makes excuses Defender Mats Deijl of Go Ahead Eagles apologized in the PSV dressing room on Saturday during the half-time of the home match against PSV (2-5). After more than half an hour of play, he made a hard foul on the ankles of midfielder Richard Ledezma, who had to be replaced. ,,Deijl came to our dressing room and asked how Ledezma was doing," said Van Nistelrooij. ,,He was being treated in the locker room at the time. He then went inside. That is neat and shows sportiness. Deijl himself also said that it was absolutely a red card." Nothing is yet known about the seriousness of the injury of Ledezma, who was sidelined all year in 2021 with a cruciate ligament injury.

