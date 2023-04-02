Ruud van Nistelrooij thinks it is a pity that André Ooijer will stop as an assistant coach at PSV after this season. ,,It is a loss for me and for the club”, said the head coach after the 4-2 victory over NEC in the premier league.

Former defender Ooijer made the decision to stop for personal reasons. “He has thought it through very carefully, we can only accept that,” said Van Nistelrooij, who also worked with Ooijer in his youth at PSV.

Fred Rutten, Tim Wolf and Javier Rabanal Hernández are Van Nistelrooij’s other assistants this season.

Suspension

The PSV head coach is one yellow card away from a suspension. Van Nistelrooij was penalized on Saturday by referee Edwin van de Graaf. ,,He didn't let me wave my arms like that", said Van Nistelrooij, who was angry that Van de Graaf did not whistle for a foul on Xavi Simons.

Van Nistelrooij has already received yellow twice this season. Trainers are suspended for a match with four yellow cards. Danny Buijs was the last coach in the Eredivisie last season to receive a suspension after four yellow cards. Buijs was then coach of FC Groningen.

Van Nistelrooij also looked back at the duel in Nijmegen with a good feeling. ,,I have seen a sharp and aggressive PSV, also on the ball. I enjoyed my team, we reached a high level.”

PSV already led 3-0 at halftime. ,,After the break we immediately made the fourth, it was nice to see that we just kept going”, said Van Nistelrooij. ,,Olivier Boscagli played strong, he calms the ball. Luuk de Jong played his best game of the season.”

Van Nistelrooij was quite fierce a day earlier, during a press conference at training complex De Herdgang. "I expressed my feelings yesterday. I think how we are judged is too one-sided," said the former striker, referring, among other things, to the interim departure this season of attackers Cody Gakpo and Noni Madueke. Partly because of this, according to Van Nistelrooij, PSV is behind Feyenoord.

Van Nistelrooij saw PSV give the correct answer on Saturday and he hopes that his team will continue that line into the last two months of the season. “We reached a high level today. That’s good to see.”

