There was great disbelief at PSV after the disappointing draw (2-2) at Fortuna Sittard. In the 99th minute, the ten Limburgers came alongside the Eindhoven team, who therefore lost two valuable points. Unimaginable, unnecessary and bizarre, thought trainer Ruud van Nistelrooij.

“The odds are clear”, PSV coach Van Nistelrooij began his analysis at ESPN. The numbers were indeed clear. All in all, the visitors scored 32 shots, compared to ‘only’ 6 from the Limburgers. PSV had fallen behind in the one-sided first half. “You don’t look good with that first goal. That was perhaps the only moment that Fortuna became a bit dangerous.”

After the break, PSV seemed to put things in order in Sittard, partly thanks to a red card for Dogan Erdogan. ,,We stayed calm and did the same, so the chances kept coming. The red card also made that easier. You can get those opportunities in a row. How you then still run into a counter against ten men is unimaginable", says Van Nistelrooij. At first Burak Yilmaz hit the bar and then Guus Til made a mistake. As a result, the same Turkish captain was allowed to moor from eleven meters and for 2-2 "With that chance you have to realize what it's all about and stand better. Both our backs are gone. We crawl through the eye of the needle and then it's still hit."

“This was not necessary. If you put everything from this match together, it is unprecedented that we do not win here. You make two and that is still too little. On the one hand, it is the goals that you give away unnecessarily, because it is not the case that the opponent does something great, and on the other hand, the chances that you do not finish yourself. We have to put this bizarre game behind us.”

Also Xavi Simons, admittedly still one of the goalscorers, could not believe that PSV only managed to score two goals and eventually ran into an equalizer against ten men. ,,It is incomprehensible, everyone knows that", said the maker of the 1-1. ,,You fight for the title and then you just drop two points here. You have to shoot the chances you create and finish the match "You just have to score goals, but it's not just that because sometimes there was also bad defense. I actually have no words for it. I'm disappointed, I can't say more."

