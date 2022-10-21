With videoRuud Gullit believes that the KNVB is committing a “blunder” by canceling a repeat of the OneLove campaign, which is scheduled for next month. The football association had planned to have the captains in professional football again wear a band with the OneLove logo in the last round before the World Cup, but decided against it due to the commotion caused by the action last weekend.



Sports editor



21 Oct. 2022

,,A blunder, really a missed opportunity”, says Gullit at Ziggo Sport. The former captain of Orange is a member of the Mijnals committee that was set up in 2020 to combat racism and discrimination in football. According to Gullit, the Mijnals committee, which also includes Humberto Tan, Daphne Koster, Marjan Olfers and Arnhem mayor Ahmed Marcouch, is not aware of the KNVB’s decision to waive the action planned for November.

Ruud Gullit. © Pim Ras Photography

See also There is no acceptable path other than democracy, says Pacheco - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO “They are shooting themselves in the foot with this, it just annoys me,” said Gullit. “It’s not so much about passing the committee, but about the fact that many people at the KNVB don’t feel it. They don’t really feel what it is like to be excluded. That’s why this is more for the stage, to show: watch us do this. But they don’t feel the urgency, they can’t empathize. Then you get things like this.”

Orkun Kökçü and Redouan El Yaakoubi, the captains of Feyenoord and Excelsior respectively, refused to wear the OneLove band last Sunday. That led to a lot of commotion. According to Gullit, that was actually a good thing. ,,Someone threw a stone in the pond and the circles got bigger and bigger, that was very positive. This allowed you to see that it is necessary to take such an action and that there is still a lot to do.” The OneLove campaign stands for connection and is against all forms of discrimination. See also An emergency meeting of the UN Security Council will be convened due to the situation around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant

“KNVB pull yourself together!” Mayor Marcouch wrote on Twitter. ,,With resistance to OneLove among some captains, you know that your courageous campaign is hit and miss and desperately needed. Goal: the freedom of the footballer becomes the freedom of every orientation, religion and color.”



Quote

Look, you can wear that band all you want, but that doesn’t mean you’re a good person.” Remy Bonjasky, former kickboxer

And Remy Bonjasky also spoke out about the campaign. Bee On 1 the columnist of this website said he regrets how Kökçü and El Yaakoubi are now being talked about. “They are so beaten by some presenters and I find that difficult.”

The former kickboxer also explains why. “They’re really good guys, they’re socially involved and they respect everyone, but just because they don’t wear that band… Look, you can wear that band whatever you want, but that doesn’t mean you’re a good person.”

Bonjasky criticizes the KNVB for this. ,,I think the KNVB should think about what they are doing and not just impose things, because they have imposed it a bit: wear that band. And if those guys don’t want that… They should be able to make their own choice.”



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.