Dutch bassist Ruud (Rudy) Englebert passed away in the night of January 18 to 19 at the age of 72, his good friend and also musician Jeroen Faber has announced, ANP reports. Englebert had been ill for a long time. During his more than fifty year long music career he played bass guitar in many well-known bands, including Wild Romance and Vitesse.

Englebert’s bass career began in the 1970s, in bands such as Fruit and Hollander. In the eighties he was part of the band Vitesse, in which he contributed to the hit ‘Rosalyn’ from 1982. At the time of Herman Brood’s comeback album Yada Yada from 1988 he was bass player in Brood’s backing band Wild Romance. After the great success of the eighties, Englebert was mainly active in Germany as a session musician in the nineties. After his return to the Netherlands, he collaborated with Thé Lau, among others.

“Perhaps one of the best bases in the Netherlands,” said radio presenter Stefan Stasse on Thursday his radio program. He was “the bass beast of the Netherlands […] Rust in Vrede”. On Twitter writes music connoisseur Henkjan Smits “Herman would say: “Rudy is dead and that sucks”.

Correction (3:15 p.m.): The text of this article mistakenly stated that Englebert passed away at the age of 71. That’s not right, he was 72 years old. That has been corrected above.