Norwegian Casper Ruud, third seed, won the second title of his career at the Geneva tournament by beating Canadian Denis Shapovalov in the final, second seeded, by 7-6 (6) and 6-4.

It took Ruud an hour and 43 minutes to beat the North American, fifteenth in the world, with whom he had not faced before, to round off his good season on gravel, on the eve of the start of Roland Garros. The Norwegian, stuck in three semi-finals in the three previous tournaments in which he participated, Munich and the Masters 1000 in Monte Carlo and Madrid, finally achieved a victory.

A single break in service marked the game. The first set was resolved in the tiebreaker after neither player gave up the service. In the second, Ruud broke in the fifth game and then consolidated to gain a sufficient margin that he kept until the end to close out the win. Casper Ruud added the Geneva title to Buenos Aires in 2020, the only one he had so far. He had lost two other finals, in Houston in 2019 and in Santiago in 2020.