Gulsen describes her night as one of the worst she’s experienced. ,,I woke up by loud screaming from Ruud. That really went through marrow and leg,” she recalls. At first she wondered why he was so freaking out, but when he pointed to the window, she spotted two people in balaclavas.

According to Gulsen, they climbed up via the scaffolding that the couple has outside. “When we were just sleeping there. How sick can you be?! Ruud stopped screaming, but I started screaming. That’s why those wannabe burglars got so scared that they climbed back down the scaffolding.”

The couple quickly called the police, who checked the house to see if anyone had entered. This appeared to not be the case. De Wild and Gulsen have now had their house secured even more, so that there is also a report if someone is on the jetty. “What sick people. Just stay away, idiots. I hate people who try to steal other people’s stuff. This is the lowest of the low. It was so scary,” concludes Gulsen.