The renowned composer Ruud Bos, known for the music of TV programs such as The Fabeltjeskrant and Bassie & Adrian and his work for theme park Efteling, died at the age of 87.

BumaStemra reports this on behalf of the family on Friday. In his decades-long career from the 1970s, Bos made music for countless well-known programs such as Paul the forest gnome, Say aaa and Pomje Horlepiep. More recently, he provided music for the series Ramses from 2014. He also made music for films and theater, such as for several shows by André van Duin and Toon Hermans.

He is also known for his music as house composer of theme park Efteling, especially the iconic Carnival Festival. He made arrangements for the well-known tune that Toon Hermans came up with. Bos also provided the sounds for the attractions Fata Morgana, Droomvlucht, Villa Volta and Vogel Rok.



Bos received the Golden Harp in 1982 and the Buma Oeuvre Award Multimedia in 2021 for the music he wrote for series. In addition to his music for Efteling, films and series, Bos also composed songs for Dutch artists such as Willeke Alberti and Gerard Cox.

‘Ruud Bos was a musical jack-of-all-trades, blessed with a unique compositional talent’, say BumaStemra and Buma Cultuur in a reaction. ‘The entire Dutch cultural sector will miss Ruud.’

