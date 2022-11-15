Half an hour is enough for Ruud to eliminate Nadal from the Nitto ATP Finals. To keep hoping, Rafa needed Fritz’s victory in straight sets against the Norwegian. Casper immediately prevented him, taking the first set against the American. But besides doing an injustice to the “mentor” Nadal and allowing Alcaraz to end the year as number 1 in the world, Ruud treats himself to the semifinal of the Finals, a goal he also achieved last year: with the success against Fritz at the tie break decisive (6-3 4-6 7-6), the number 4 in the world is already sure of qualification. The match between Fritz and Auger-Aliassime will be a playoff.

the match

—

Ruud wins a tight match, which has grown spectacular as the minutes go by. Once again, the Norwegian proves to be a very tough player to beat: two Grand Slam finals are not played in one year by chance. It is the final tie break that decides: Ruud is on 6-4 and doesn’t close, on 6-6 the forehand to Fritz starts (after a slight tape) and the Norwegian has another match point, on his own serve. Also in this case, on Ruud’s second, the American does not find the field with the forehand. A game with different faces was decided at the last minute. First set in control for Ruud (despite only one break to make the difference), in the second the match changes in favor of Fritz, with the Norwegian moving away from the baseline and starting to struggle even in long rallies, unlike the partial first. The balance breaks in the tenth game, won by the American in response after having already had three break points in the second. We go to the third, a set that goes away quickly with the highlight of the fifth game: Ruud has two break points, Fritz saves himself first with a spectacular diving volley and then with the ace. In the end, the most consistent, solid and experienced player wins. But this Fritz is a level player: against Auger-Aliassime it could be a real battle.