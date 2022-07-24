With video Casper Ruud has won the ATP tournament in Gstaad, Switzerland for the second year in a row. The first-seeded Norwegian won in three sets against Matteo Berrettini from Italy, the number two on the seeding list: 4-6 7-6 (4) 6-2.



Jul 24 2022

It was his third title of the season for the 23-year-old Norwegian, the world number five. Ruud previously won the clay tournaments in Buenos Aires and Geneva. He reached the final at Roland Garros, losing to Rafael Nadal.

Ruud recovered well on the gravel of Gstaad after the lost first set and took the second in the tiebreak. He finished it on his second set point. In the deciding set, the Norwegian took a comfortable 4-1 lead through breaks in the third and fifth game. He then converted his first game point. Berrettini hit back Ruud's serve, but the ball ended up behind the line. Berrettini could also have taken his third title of this year. The 26-year-old Italian was already the best at the Stuttgart and Queen's grass tournaments. The number five in the world was therefore considered an outsider for the title at Wimbledon, but he withdrew in London due to a positive corona test.

Casper Ruud with the trophy in Gstaad. © AFP



Firsts for Alcaraz and Musetti

Carlos Alcaraz failed to win the ATP tournament in Hamburg. He eventually went down against Lorenzo Musetti in three sets: 6-4, 6-7 (6) and 6-4.

In the second set Musetti, barely 20 years old and the number 62 in the world, already had chances to win against the Spanish prodigy Alcaraz (19 years old and the number 6 in the world), but the heir to the throne of Rafael Nadal survived five match points and eventually dragged out a third set. In the second set there was another remarkable moment: with a score of 0-15 at 5-4 for Musetti with the Italian, the ball bounced twice and it was not 0-30 for Alcaraz on the Italian's service, but 15-15. In the end, Alcaraz managed to place the break and it turned out to be a tiebreak. In it, Musetti lost a 6-3 lead and the Spaniard won 8-6.

In the third set it went on for a long time, but Musetti finally struck mercilessly on Alcaraz’s service and he was allowed to raise his hands for the first time after winning an ATP tournament. Alcaraz also experienced a first: he lost an ATP final for the first time.

Haase loses final

Tennis player Robin Haase has lost the final of the ATP tournament in Gstaad with his Swiss doubles partner Philipp Oswald. Tomislav Brkic from Bosnia and Herzegovina and Francisco Cabral from Portugal proved too strong in two sets. In Switzerland it was 6-4 6-4 for Brkic and Cabral.

Haase and Oswald qualified for the final on Saturday by dealing with the Italians Lorenzo Sonego and Andrea Vavassori (7-5 ​​3-6 10-3) in the semi-final.

Earlier on Sunday, Matwé Middelkoop and his doubles partner Rohan Bopanna from India lost the final of the ATP tournament in Hamburg. Briton Lloyd Glasspool and Finn Harri Heliovaara were too strong in that final in two sets (6-2 6-4).





Casper Ruud (r) and Matteo Berrettini. © AFP







