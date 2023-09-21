Can’t King Willem-Alexander voluntarily give up his 55,000 euros extra salary in 2024? PVV leader Geert Wilders insists that outgoing Prime Minister Rutte will ask the king about this. “As a signal to the population. People in the country are not or hardly improving, so why is the king?” The king’s annual income will rise to almost 1.1 million euros next year. Wilders refers to Princess Amalia, who is also entitled to a pay increase, but voluntarily pays it back into the treasury until she graduates.

But, Rutte says, he is not going to do that. He calls Wilders’ call “inappropriate. This is a vulnerable institution.” Rutte pointed out that the king’s salary is regulated by law. That salary increases with the salary of the Vice President of the Council of State, Thom de Graaf.

Wilders then decides to use his speaking time to address the king himself via TV: “Live with us!”