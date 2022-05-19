Live from 10.15Prime Minister Mark Rutte does not have an easy day ahead. At 10.15 am the debate will start about the text messages that Rutte has either deleted or forwarded for archiving for years. Part of the opposition is furious and is seeking clarification from the prime minister. Follow our live blog here from 10.15 am.

Yesterday revealed De Volkskrant that until recently the prime minister manually erased almost all messages from his old Nokia 301. The relevant text messages would have been forwarded or, in the case of long messages, even ‘called’ to officials. Experts doubt whether the prime minister is acting according to the law and guidelines. In this way it is impossible to verify whether messages are indeed irrelevant and can be deleted.

But according to Rutte, he has ‘always worked according to the guidelines of the Ministry of the Interior’, the prime minister says in an explanation to his ministry. “You keep everything that is relevant and it will be forwarded to officials. I may also make a mistake, but I have never consciously withheld anything.” Also in his letter to the chamber, released last night, the prime minister insists that he has acted “in line with the applicable instruction”. See also LIVE | FC Barcelona is looking for revenge against Osasuna, Xavi starts with the Dutch on the bench

The Archives Act stipulates that messages may not be erased just like that. The judge must determine whether Rutte has broken the law because of his behavior, he believes. Asked why he was deleting the messages, the prime minister said: "I was using an old Nokia, and it got really slow when there were a lot of text messages. I also found the screen cluttered when there were a lot of messages." He now has a newer model, an iPhone with I-message. "Now I use a smartphone, although I'm not a fan of it. I just find those things awkward."





Critical opposition

The opposition in the House of Representatives is critical of Ruttes'real time archiving' – or shortly after receipt – and requested a debate yesterday for clarification. 'The actions of those in power must be transparent and verifiable', tweets PvdA leader Attje Kuiken. 'By destroying his correspondence for years, Rutte has made himself uncontrollable. That is bad and undermines democracy.'

“This is the behavior of a prime minister who is frantically trying to prevent all openness,” said GroenLinks leader Jesse Klaver. “Possibly against the law.” According to SP leader Lilian Marijnissen, the Council of State has ‘made a clear statement that text messages from ministers must simply be available’. ,,And of course it is not okay that you select what is and what is not available. That is not up to him.” PVV leader Geert Wilders: ,,We have a tout as prime minister. I don’t need a letter, I want a debate.”

GroenLinks wants Rutte to restore all its old messages, but that will not work, the prime minister reported in a letter to the House of Representatives yesterday: ‘The provider has reported that text messages cannot be traced. These messages are not saved’.

Follow the debate live here from 10.15 in our live blog.