Primum non nocere. “First, do no harm.” It is the first sentence of the Hippocratic Oath that every student promises or swears medicine on the day he or she becomes a doctor. Don’t unnecessarily bully someone who has had a long and happy life with major surgery to leave them in the hospital for a few more days. Don’t try to display your technical talents like a proud cowboy at all costs with the patient as the canvas. Just do what you can for the patient’s sake. A principle that bears witness to wisdom and that extends beyond the world of white coats.

Not doing something because it can cause more damage than it already was is as difficult as it is indispensable. Statistically, changing lanes, checkouts and queues at the airport (they’ll be back soon) often leads to more delays. Rubbing in spots, going on endlessly to prove you right, driving stiffly on a dead-end southern French dirt road in search of the campsite; these are just some examples of destructive action. I wrote about it before.

In general, most companies, from office garden to football canteen, benefit from stability. Even if this is sometimes at the expense of the original ideals. Whoever speaks out creates commotion and commotion takes time. Precious time that we would rather spend on the worries of our own lives. It is even propagated by philosophers from the West and the East. The Stoics swear by a resigned mind. (The best answer to anger is silence, Marcus Aurelius). The Buddha too would rather see us accept than jump on the barricade. (Don’t judge, forgive, and loveDalai Lama).

In addition, in most groups it is a lot easier to survive if you keep a low profile. For generations, including future generations, the rioter is declared insane, the resistance fighter shot and the whistleblower silenced. Whether you are a member of a party that holds God’s standards and values ​​in high esteem or not.

The contrarian thread, that’s what I call him or her just for the sake of convenience, fits right in. It’s a word that doesn’t exist but we might start using it.

om-sight: (it; o) turn the head and focus the gaze on where the danger comes from. The hare could only just escape from the gunshot through a sharp view om.

Politics is a dangerous good. The country has to run, the money has to roll and then it is desirable if we don’t all get in the way. If you don’t look around you too much and move along pragmatically, you’ll remain prime minister for years without being too unscathed.

After the leaked ‘function elsewhere’, it also seemed that Mark Rutte does not really use his supervision and prefers to tolerate it. Sometimes I have the idea that the outgoing Prime Minister, in addition to Chopin’s biography, also Meditations of Marcus Aurelius has read a little too much and his stoicism has almost degenerated into a passive policy of tolerance. According to the primum non nocere principle, it seems acceptable to apologize for what has happened and, after some reflection over the weekend, go back to business as usual.

But just like doctors, it is sometimes downright bad for politicians not to heed what is seen in the background. The sight is the counselor who sees the smoldering match before the fire breaks out. Or the dictator who we tolerate condemning the identity of citizens and labeling them something that young people should not come into contact with. Then, according to other good medical practice, prevention is better than cure.

It was therefore with pride that I saw our outgoing Prime Minister speaking clearly to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán during the EU summit last Thursday. Perhaps it was also clear language to all contrarians: it may be with caution, but I support you more than you suspect.

Emma Bruns is a medical researcher and surgeon in training. Rosanne Hertzberger is absent this week.

Newsletter

NRC The Hague Mood Follow the formation closely and become an initiate in The Hague yourself

A version of this article also appeared in NRC Handelsblad on 26 June 2021