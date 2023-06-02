The Netherlands not only provides support to Ukraine itself, but also plays a prominent role behind the scenes in the constant formation of new coalitions to initiate the delivery of ever more advanced weapon systems.

“In the past fifteen months I have seen that the Netherlands is too small to achieve a breakthrough independently, but we are too big again not to try,” Prime Minister Rutte said in the margins of a summit of just under fifty Europeans. heads of government in Moldova on Thursday.

In conversations behind the scenes you always have to keep talking, he said. “Stopping just when people get really annoyed with you.” You have to keep asking the question “wouldn’t it be better if…” If people get really angry, then you have to stop. “And then you call them again a few days later. It has always worked out so far.”

Read also: The Netherlands will train Ukrainian pilots to fly in F-16s – not easy even for very experienced fighter pilots



For example, it managed to deliver armored howitzers and to massage away the resistance to the delivery of modern Leopard 2 tanks. The delivery of F-16 fighter aircraft is now being prepared by training Ukrainian pilots – the Netherlands also plays a prominent role in the international debate on the F-16. At the summit in Moldova, Rutte spoke about the training sessions, which should start this summer, with Danish Prime Minister Mette Fredriksen and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The F-16 coalition also includes Belgium, the United Kingdom and Norway.

When asked whether those countries also want to supply aircraft, Rutte gave an evasive answer that offered a look at his approach: “We try to avoid that word […] but you don’t do it for pastime. You kind of ignore that discussion and assume that it will develop in the right direction in the coming weeks and months.”

New Patriot Coalition

A new Patriot coalition is now also being worked on. The Netherlands, in cooperation with Germany and the United States, already supplied parts of the air defense system, as well as missiles. The supply of anti-aircraft defenses must be expanded, said Rutte, who again pointed out that the system in Kyiv is very successful in intercepting Russian missiles. “There are of course more countries that have Patriots and they are not yet delivering.” He did not want to say which countries he has in mind. “That’s busy [uitoefenen] in public and that never works.”

The Netherlands plays a prominent role in the international debate on the F-16

The European heads of government were in Moldova for a second meeting of the European Political Community, a new European consultation that saw the light after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The one-day summit in Ukraine’s small neighbor was mainly intended to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression and Moldova in its efforts to break free from Russian influence and join the EU.

Read also: When the war in Ukraine is over, Western guns will go roaming



Just like the leaders of Moldova’s neighboring countries Ukraine and Romania, Rutte had been asked to address the summit. He said he did not know why he received this honor.

Rutte underlined that European leaders have a responsibility to work for freedom and must continue to support Moldova and Ukraine. The support for Kyiv, said Rutte, must also remain intact if the war goes wrong.

“We know there will be setbacks, as in any war. Especially in those moments, Ukraine needs to know that it can count on us all. At those times, the answer must be: more humanitarian aid, not less. More financial aid, not less. More military aid, not less.” In an explanation for Dutch journalists, he added: “And I will continue to advocate for this without loss of commitment and energy.”

Report: residents of Kyiv do not leave their city page 15