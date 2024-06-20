Rutte: I will go on vacation for three months, and then I will start working as NATO Secretary General

Mark Rutte, who is to become the new NATO secretary general, said that he will go on leave for three months before taking office. This is what he’s talking about stated in the NOS comment.

“I wasn’t originally looking for this. But what was happening in Ukraine, the generally unstable situation in the world and the opinion of many people who thought that I could do it – all this could not be put aside,” Rutte commented on his immediate appointment, adding that an official announcement about this is expected at next week.

The powers of the current Secretary General of the alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, expire on October 1, 2024. Politico reported that all 32 members of the bloc agreed that outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Rutte would succeed him.

The material said that Rutte would take over leadership of the alliance “at a critical moment.” He is expected to start work on October 2, just over a month before the US presidential election, which “could potentially influence the fate of the military bloc.”