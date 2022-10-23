Prime Minister Mark Rutte says that Forum for Democracy has reached a ‘new low’ today by discrediting a journalist in a YouTube video. The Dutch Association of Journalists is investigating whether legal action can be taken against the party, which today posted ‘the first episode’ of a video series called ‘Sewer rats unmasked’ in which a political reporter from SBS6 is confronted.

