70 years Moluccans in the NetherlandsNext month, outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte will address the Moluccan community about their cold reception seventy years ago and their stay in the Netherlands. He is in Rotterdam on 7 October at a national commemoration, on the quay where most ships with Moluccans moored in the spring of 1951. The community hopes that Rutte will acknowledge their suffering and apologize.











The special commemoration will take place on the Lloydkade in Rotterdam. There, the majority of the 12,500 Moluccans – soldiers of the Royal Netherlands East Indies Army (KNIL) and their families – set foot on Dutch soil in 1951. Eight of the twelve transports arrived in Rotterdam, four in Amsterdam.

The Moluccans fought for the Netherlands against Indonesia during the decolonization war. After Indonesia’s independence, they found themselves in a difficult situation. That is why they were temporarily transferred to the Netherlands. The Moluccans were isolated for years in barracks camps, including the former concentration camps Westerbork and Vught.

Upon arrival, the KNIL members were summarily discharged from the army. The KNIL was disbanded because the Netherlands left Indonesia, so the Moluccans fell between two stools. They were not allowed to demobilize in the Moluccas, because Indonesia was afraid of an uprising. And the Netherlands did not want to employ the military because the stay would be temporary, but also undoubtedly so as not to offend Indonesia.

Psychological Break

The dismissal marked a psychological break in relations between the Netherlands and the Moluccans, and eventually led to hostage actions in the 1970s.

“It was a terrible humiliation and betrayal,” said Nathalie Toisuta, initiator of the commemoration. “They swallowed their grief and anger, but the Moluccan community became a hotbed.”

Moluccans warm themselves on the pot stove after arrival. © National Archives



Among many Moluccans, the distrust of the Dutch state has never disappeared, as has the anger and pain about the dismissal. According to Toisuta, the coming commemoration should be the starting point of a renewed bond.

The presence of Rutte is crucial. Earlier this year, more than a hundred mayors called on the prime minister in an open letter to acknowledge ‘that the manner of reception and reception was unworthy of the Netherlands at the time and that this has left deep traces, to this day’.

Recognition

“Hopefully Rutte will do justice in his speech to the Moluccan community that felt abandoned,” says Toisuta: “I hope he will apologize and acknowledge that our parents were not received as they should have been at the time. receive.”

Past mistakes cannot be repaired. What is possible is to redo the reception of the Moluccans. As a symbol of the ‘renewed arrival’, a special ship will enter the port of Rotterdam during the commemoration.

Nathalie Toisuta, initiator of the commemoration of 70 years of Moluccans in the Netherlands. Her father came to the Netherlands as a child with the large group of Moluccans in 1951 © Caroline Sikkenk



Not anonymously, but accompanied by boats from the port services and the police. And not with the fathers and mothers, grandfathers and grandmothers on board then – many are now deceased -, but with their descendants.

“With this we show the resilience of the Moluccan community,” says Toisuta. “Despite the many disappointments, the younger generations are the rich fruit that emerged from the arrival of that time, of which the first generation of Moluccans will be proud.”

warm words

On the quay, the Moluccans will not be welcomed with winter snow showers. Now warm words from Rutte, the mayor of Rotterdam Aboutaleb and Frank van Sprang (Inspector General of the Armed Forces) will be heard, and a battalion of Dutch soldiers will pay a salute.

A traveling exhibition in six sea containers tells the underexposed history of the Moluccans. The exhibition can first be seen in Moordrecht from 11 September.

Mayors have been asked to read out all the names of the Moluccan passengers from 1951 in the two days prior to the commemoration. “My father, who came to the Netherlands on one of the ships as a child, almost cried when he heard about the commemoration,” says Toisuta.

“It will be emotional. What went wrong with the first generation is made right. There is no greater gift than acknowledging the suffering of the Moluccans. That is also valuable for the current generation. We have to think beyond the boundaries of life and death. As a country you sometimes have to bow your head to history. That will be healing for the Moluccan community, but also for the Dutch.”

www.travellingexhibition.nl