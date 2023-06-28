With videoChildren want more lessons about the slavery past. Good plan, says Prime Minister Rutte. But he wants nothing to do with the removal of statues. “Only birds defecate on it.”



Tobias den Hartog



28 Jun. 2023

In the Mauritshuis, Mark Rutte’s eyes rest on a painting depicting a ‘black servant’. The enslaved who once played a supporting role on screen next to a white colonial, now has the leading role. The prime minister is in the museum in The Hague to talk to children about the slavery past. ,,Yes, bizarre, isn’t it,” he says to Naeem (11), looking back at the canvas. “Slaves, pooh, you can’t imagine anything like that now, can you?”

Rutte sits in a circle with Minister Hanke Bruins Slot (Interior Affairs, CDA) and fourteen students. A survey by the Children's Correspondent shows that a majority of children in our country want more attention for the past. And how that affects discrimination now.

Children during a conversation in the Mauritshuis with Prime Minister Mark Rutte about the slavery past. © ANP



,,Make a good plan for lessons”, says Jari (16). “Don’t just throw money at it.” Rutte: “Ah, I like this!” Minister Bruins Slot promises to talk to her colleague from education: “We are going to put him to work.” Rutte jokes: “Yes, that is also allowed once.”

The tone of the circle discussion is more serious. Since the government apologized, work has been underway on the follow-up. Money is being earmarked for 'awareness', but there is already protest. Rapper Akwasi called the 200 million euros a 'laugh'. And around the commemoration on Saturday, action groups will demand more haste in 'eliminating institutional racism'.

called ‘monkey’

The kids here kindly put it on, but 14-year-old Mandy says she’s often called ‘monkey’. “And those kinds of words are also chalked on the wall at school.” Rutte shakes his head: “Boy, young, young.”

Rutte is offered a t-shirt by Xavi, which should generate positivity among young people. © ANP

The past is ‘one of the causes’ of discrimination, says Rutte, who skilfully maneuvers past political sensitivities. And citizens who opposed the excuses for the slavery past ‘are not pro-slavery’. “I was not in favor of making excuses at first. It wasn’t until I realized how recently people had to deal with it that I changed my mind.”

Statues

Removing statues or, for example, changing the name of the Mauritshuis (enslaved people worked on the sugar plantation of namesake Johan Maurits) is 'not such a good idea', he says. Rutte: "Those statues were once put up to honor, but now only birds defecate on them." And then more seriously: ,,I think you should keep things like that, just like the name of the Mauritshuis. But you have to tell what that man has done."

Xavi (16) says that ‘not enough has been learned from the past’. ,,People of color less often get a job or an internship.” Silver-Lin still wants to give Rutte a ‘tip’. “Make strict rules against discrimination.”

The prime minister ‘takes it with him’ to the Torentje, he promises. My office is right next door. Let’s think about it carefully.”

Children and Tako Rietveld, the Children’s Correspondent, prior to the conversation in the Mauritshuis. © ANP



