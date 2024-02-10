Hague affairsPolitical reporter Hans van Soest writes weekly about issues in The Hague that affect us all. This week: politicians persistently damage each other, even when they need each other. That does not make the search for a new ministerial team any easier.
Hans van Soest
Latest update:
21:24
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Rutte #sets #record #Sunday #lot #difficulty #parties #reaching #agreement
Leave a Reply