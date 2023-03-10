Prime Minister Mark Rutte believes that his first reaction to the critical report on gas extraction in Groningen was ‘simply not good’. “I was tired, but that shouldn’t be a reason,” he says today.

Rutte was criticized for allegedly showing too little empathy. “The tone just wasn’t right. I didn’t do that well myself. I was tired after a busy week, was busy with Ukraine a lot. I would have preferred to stay in bed that day, but of course that was not possible. But that should not be an excuse,” said Rutte during his weekly press conference. ,,The people of Groningen deserve a good response and a better one than I gave. I’ve read part of the report now. And the conclusions are hard and painful.” Until now, Rutte’s response was short and limited to the research report on gas extraction in Groningen. State Secretary Hans Vijlbrief (Mining) called the results ‘very serious’.



‘Groningers insufficiently protected’

Rutte said two weeks ago that the conclusions had ‘come in hard’, in particular that the people of Groningen are insufficiently protected. At the time, however, Rutte did not want to say much more about it, first he wanted to read the report together with the cabinet. “I don’t think it’s appropriate to go into it now.” In his view, that would also be disrespectful to the inhabitants of Groningen. He also did not want to respond to the question of whether he himself, or someone else from the cabinet, will resign because of the hard conclusions.

Rutte said today that “there is a very good chance” that the cabinet will adopt the recommendations of the committee of inquiry. “They are very leading.” According to the prime minister, the cabinet has not yet discussed the resignation of the cabinet, or that of ministers or state secretaries.

