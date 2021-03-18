Mark Rutte’s Liberals secured a comfortable victory that dispelled doubts about how the Dutch would judge his handling of the pandemic. Their joy is overshadowed by the rise of the D66 progressives and especially the far right, who this time went to the polls divided.

Fourth electoral term for Mark Rutte. That is the verdict that came out on Wednesday, March 17, from the polls in the Netherlands, after more than half of the Dutch voted in an election aimed at electing the new government and members of Parliament. Thus, Rutte’s Popular Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) would have achieved 35 years – out of 150 total – with 88.5% of the votes counted.

These results support the management of the pandemic by the Rutte government, on which weighed the doubt of how it would channel criticism for the restrictions and the delay in the vaccination campaign. However, that punishment vote went to Health Minister Hugo de Jonge, whose party, the Christian Democratic Call (CDA), lost five seats.

The progressives of the candidate Sigrid Kaag moved to occupy the third place to the second in the parliament. The party, D66, which was also a partner in the Government in the previous legislature, He emerged as one of the main winners of the electoral contest and went from 19 to 25 seats.

Beginning of negotiations to form a Government

As the independent Dutch analyst Diederik Brink explained to EFE, “the results of the elections make a progressive-liberal coalition possible. With Rutte and the refreshingly authentic Kaag at the helm, the coalition is poised to embark on ambitious climate goals, a stronger alignment with Europe and investments in education. “

However, the VVD and D66 together 60 seats of the 76 that make up the absolute majority in the Parliament of the Netherlands, which turned out to be the most diverse in history, bringing together 17 different parties. It seems feasible for the CDA to offer its 14 seats to the coalition, but it would still take two more seats.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte leaving a polling station in The Hague, the Netherlands. March 17, 2021. © Piroschka Van De Wouw / Reuters

With the rise of D66, it will not be easy for them to renounce sensitive parts of their program to allow the Union Crisitana – with five seats – to enter the coalition. Despite everything, Rutte said he hoped to form a coalition as soon as possible, because “the challenges that lie ahead are enormous. In the coming weeks and months, we must lift the country out of the coronavirus crisis.”

The far right advances in seats

Despite the fact that the Freedom Party of the far-right Geert Wilders lost three seats and was relegated by D66 to third place in the elections, the far-right, which this time was more divided to the voting, managed to increase its seats.

Dutch populist leader Geert Wilders. © AFP |

The Forum for Democracy was another of the big winners, going from 2 to 8 seats after a campaign in which its leader, Therry Baudet, focused his campaign speech on ending the coronavirus epidemic in the country. Despite this, Baudet told reporters that he “actually expected more” seats in this election.

Despite the rise of far-right parties, it seems unlikely that they will be part of a future government coalition, although Geert Wilders, with an anti-Islamic discourse, will once again be the leader of the opposition.

With EFE, Reuters and AP.