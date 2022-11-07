The Netherlands is allocating a total of 100 million euros for a special program to help African countries adapt to the consequences of climate change, such as increasing drought and flood risks. Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced this on Monday at the UN climate summit in Egypt.

“All this money should go to those who are hardest hit by climate change,” Rutte said during his speech at the international convention center in the seaside resort of Sharm-el-Sheik. The Netherlands wants to increase the budget for climate finance by half in the coming years to 1.8 billion euros in 2025. That has been agreed in the coalition. The 100 million that Rutte mentioned is part of that.

The special climate change adaptation program is a collaboration between the African Development Bank and the Global Center on Adaptation (GCA), which has its floating headquarters in Rotterdam. This contribution makes the Netherlands one of the largest donors.

In his speech, Rutte expressed understanding for vulnerable countries that are ‘justifiably concerned’ about the damage they suffer due to the global warming. That is “certainly the reality for our African friends and partners,” he said. “I hear your call for solidarity. Africa is on the front lines of a climate emergency it did not cause.” Rutte also considered the food insecurity that this creates. He added that the situation has been made worse by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Keeping promises

See also Planned fall of Putin, successor ready? Selenskyj's secret service makes people sit up and take notice Developing countries got their wish this year that the climate summit also discusses ‘loss and damage’, as the costs of climate-related disasters are called. Earlier in the day, Rutte called this a ‘very sensitive discussion’.

The action that the world has taken so far to limit climate change to below 1.5 degrees, according to the prime minister, is “far too little and far too late”. Countries must ‘do more and quickly deliver on the promises we have made’, says Rutte.

He added that “The Netherlands takes its responsibility” and referred to the government’s goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 55 to 60 percent by 2030. “It will not be easy and we still have a lot of work to do,” he acknowledged.

According to calculations by the Netherlands Environmental Assessment Agency (PBL), the current Dutch climate plans are good for a maximum of 50 percent reduction. If plans from the coalition agreement that have not yet been worked out in concrete terms are also taken into account, the PBL will arrive at a maximum of 52 percent compared to 1990. If things are not going well, however, emissions will be reduced by only 39 percent.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also Football With two last-minute goals, Romania celebrated a meager victory over Finland's youth

Green hydrogen

Earlier today, Prime Minister Rutte signed an agreement with Omani Energy Minister Salim al Aufi about cooperation in the field of green hydrogen. The agreement clearly states that it creates ‘no rights or obligations’. Yet, according to Rutte, it is more than just a statement of intent. ,,We’re really moving into action very quickly now,” he said.

For example, the Netherlands and Oman want to support companies that cooperate in the import and export of hydrogen between the two countries. They also want to share knowledge, for example by promoting exchanges of experts. For the Omanis, the Netherlands is interesting as the gateway to Europe. They now mainly earn their money with oil, but like other countries to which that applies, they are also looking at other energy sources for the future.

Hydrogen is clean to use: it does not emit harmful substances and can be produced with water and electricity. That electricity must be generated in a sustainable way in order to be able to call the hydrogen green. This is possible, for example, with solar panels and windmills. Oman is very suitable for this, because it is always sunny and it is located by the sea.

The Netherlands can make good use of hydrogen to make the industry greener. “This is very important for the steel industry, the chemistry in the Botlek and Zeeuws-Vlaanderen”, said Rutte. Last year, the Netherlands concluded a similar agreement with Namibia at the climate summit in Glasgow. See also 'Where can I report anti-social driving behaviour?'

The Netherlands has already made similar agreements with six other countries. According to the Ministry of Economic Affairs, this concerns Portugal, Chile, Uruguay, Canada and recently also Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates. These agreements received less attention than the statement that Rutte signed at the summit, the COP27. It is planned that more will follow.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Join the conversation.

You can respond at the bottom of this article. Only respectful comments with a full name will be posted. We do this because we want to have a conversation with people who stand for what they say, and who also put their name on it. If you still need to enter your name, you can do so by clicking ‘Login’ at the top right of our site.

Watch our news videos in the playlist below: