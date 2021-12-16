The first thing Rutte will do as a formateur is to consult with the leaders of the four coalition parties. He will receive Sigrid Kaag (D66), Wopke Hoekstra (CDA) and Gert-Jan Segers (CU) on Friday. His party colleague and second Sophie Hermans also joins the consultation. They will then formally discuss how the ministers and state secretaries will be distributed in the coming weeks. Informally, this has already been the subject of discussion during the previous phase of the formation, which is officially called the information.

After the meeting, Rutte spoke to the press. It is therefore expected that it will become clear how the ministers will be distributed among the parties. The intention is to have a new cabinet on the platform with the king in the first half of January.