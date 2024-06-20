Iohannis withdraws candidacy, Romania for Rutte at NATO

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis has withdrawn his candidacy for NATO secretary general. The president himself announced this during a meeting of the Supreme Defense Council. Iohannis asked Council members to comment on Mark Rutte’s candidacy for the position and they expressed their support for Romania’s support. You can read it on the website of the Romanian presidency.

Iohannis was the last among the leaders of the 32 allies who had not yet given his consent to the appointment of the outgoing Dutch prime minister. Hungary and Slovakia have in fact withdrawn their reservations in recent days. The Atlantic Council can at this point, in theory, activate the silence procedure to ratify the appointment at any time but, as far as we know, there is the intention to finalize the succession to Jens Stoltenberg during the Washington summit (9 -11) and thus grant the former Norwegian prime minister the honor of arms. Rutte will take office on October 2nd.