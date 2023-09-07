Of the more than two decades that this century counts, Mark Rutte has been in the cabinet for seventeen years. Thirteen years of that, Rutte (VVD) served as prime minister, outgoing since July, and as such he headed a ministerial committee that intensified the fight against fraud from 2013.

And not only that: at the beginning of the century, Rutte was also State Secretary for Social Affairs in the first two Balkenende cabinets. It was in those years that the supervision of welfare fraud was already tightened considerably. Moreover, the magic word of the time, ‘risk management’, does not seem to be far removed from taking all kinds of personal characteristics into account – one source of the derailed fraud hunt in recent years.

It is therefore not surprising that the parliamentary committee of inquiry, which investigates the runaway fraud policy and the stalled services of the government, has invited Rutte no less than twice. But anyone who heard him speak on Thursday, about his period as secretary of state, heard a politician who saw himself mainly as a cog, not as the spider in the web.

Van Agt and Lubbers

Rutte’s interrogation under oath regularly resulted in a history lesson. The committee of inquiry already looks at a period of thirty years, but Rutte went even further in his analysis. During the cabinets of Van Agt and Lubbers, the realization had already arisen that a well-functioning social safety net could not do without monitoring abuses, he argued.

For example, managing on risks, and not just on signals, was “logical in Rutte’s eyes, something that we picked up and took further”. Kok’s cabinets in the 1990s had supplied the reports for this, he was only the first to put them into practice.

“This is all taking place against the background of Buurmeijer and Van der Zwan,” Rutte insisted at another time, referring to two authoritative reports that pointed to fraud risks in employee insurance and welfare. Since that time, Rutte thought, it had already been established that anti-fraud policy “focused too much on prevention and too little on repression”.

When he took up his position as State Secretary in 2002, the fraud problem was therefore “serious” enough to act, Rutte thought, although the evidence was mostly “anecdotal”. Member of Parliament Salima Belhaj (D66), chair of the committee of inquiry, asked him whether the government had not simply been out to cut costs. After all, the Balkenende-I coalition agreement stated that an extra 120 million euros could be raised with stricter fraud prevention.

‘Maintain support’

Ruth denied that. He put forward two motives for his stricter policy: the cabinet wanted to maintain support for welfare by preventing abuse, and to offer perspective to people who had been on welfare for a long time by not considering anyone ‘lost’. And, he insisted, he simply followed the path of his predecessors.

In that last remark, Belhaj bit into it. “You talk about trends, you were also a secretary of state, weren’t you?” she asked. Rutte nodded: “Yes, I thought it was logical myself, I thought it was wise.”

In 2003, Rutte sent a letter to municipalities in which he warned of the risk of welfare fraud among Somali residents

She later started talking about it again: “A secretary of state is of course free to say: we want to do it differently.” Again Rutte answered in agreement: “Certainly. I also take full responsibility for it. I thought it was a logical development.”

Much changed in Rutte’s two years as State Secretary for Social Affairs. Municipalities became responsible for social assistance, while the national government took on the task of combating fraud. Moreover, controls became stricter, thanks to the growing attention for risk-driven work. This meant that the government no longer waited for a signal of fraud, but sometimes also searched based on someone’s risk profile.

Perhaps the most famous example from those years is related to Rutte. In 2003 he sent a letter to municipalities in which he warned of the risk of welfare fraud among Somali residents. They allegedly traveled to the United Kingdom while still receiving benefits. Several Somali Dutchmen reported that they subsequently lost their benefits, for example because they did not immediately cooperate with detectives who showed up on their doorstep.

Racial discrimination

Based on that letter, a court in Haarlem, one of the municipalities that applied the policy, later ruled that Rutte had incited racial discrimination. How did he look back on that, the committee members wanted to know. According to Rutte, there had been a “fraud pattern” and it would have been “unthinkable” not to work on it.

At the time, Rutte did not see the inclusion of nationality as problematic: other personal characteristics, such as gender and age, were also common in building risk profiles at that time. Yet he would do it differently now, because of that court decision.

Exactly what Rutte thinks about profiling on the basis of nationality remained unclear even after this interrogation. After the fall of Rutte-III due to the Supplements scandal, Rutte faced Geert Wilders (PVV) in a debate, who insisted on registering nationality in order to better combat fraud. Rutte did not want to do that, but also said that “his private opinion” came down to the fact that he “actually agrees with him”.

Under Rutte’s premiership, the fight against fraud took on new, even stricter forms. He will be questioned again by the committee of inquiry in the coming weeks. That committee is expected to present its conclusions early next year, after the elections.

It is still difficult to say what tone Rutte will take in that interrogation. When he was questioned as prime minister last year by the parliamentary committee of inquiry investigating gas extraction in Groningen, he constantly started talking about his “coordinating role”. Most of the time, he said then, he was on the sidelines.