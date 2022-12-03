The prime minister responded with his message to an earlier video of President Biden. In it, Biden, who takes a ball from American captain Tyler Adams, says: ,,It’s called soccer, go USA!”.

The word ‘soccer’ comes from ‘association football’, which was first abbreviated as ‘assoccer’. This to distinguish it from ‘rugby football’, which was later shortened to ‘rugger’. Also in South Africa, Ireland, New Zealand and Australia people speak of ‘soccer’. The rest of the English-speaking world does talk about ‘football’.

‘Sorry Joe’, Rutte writes with a wink. “Football won.” The US president has not yet responded to the message. He did write on Twitter that he is proud of the American team. He also looked ahead to 2026. Then the World Cup will be held in the United States.

