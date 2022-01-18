A tax system is a panel full of buttons and sliders. Do citizens in a country pay a lot to the state when they do groceries or buy cigarettes, or rather when they receive their wages? Or just when they have a lot of money in the bank? Together, all those buttons determine where the money is collected from society – and who has the most left over.

That button panel was high on the agenda in the 2021 election campaign. Because the slider for taxes and social contributions on labor is way up in the Netherlands. Those who work here have to give up a considerable part of their salary, compared to many other countries. The slider for income from capital is actually low. Good news for those who donate or inherit a large sum of money, or who make substantial profits from shares or renting houses. Just not good if you want to tackle inequality.

That had to change, argued many political parties. Taxes on labor had to be lowered, taxes on wealth and profits had to be raised. D66, ChristenUnie and the left-wing parties went the furthest in their proposals, according to the calculation of the election plans that the economists of the Central Planning Bureau made in March. But VVD and CDA also joined, albeit sparingly, the call for a higher tax on ‘capital’.

This was not entirely unexpected, after years of fuss about multinationals that pay little tax, after Piketty, after the concerns about growing wealth inequality after the financial crisis of 2008.

But read the coalition agreement of the Rutte IV cabinet: the sliders and buttons of the tax panel remain largely untouched when it comes to wealth. The coalition is limited to minor interventions: companies will receive some tax increases from the new cabinet, and a few wealth taxes will be adjusted.

More concretely: parents will soon no longer be able to give a ‘jubelton’ to their children who buy a house, private landlords will be taxed more heavily, and savers will pay tax on their actual return in box 3, not on a made-up return like now. Added together, the plans account for 400 million euros in additional tax revenue.

“Extremely disappointing,” says Bas Jacobs, professor of economics at Erasmus University Rotterdam, of the new cabinet’s tax plans. The new cabinet is taking some good steps. But Jacobs has been arguing for a thorough overhaul of the tax system for years. And there is no question of cleaning up the jumble of taxes on income from wealth in the coalition agreement. This is particularly striking, because not only economists, but also civil servants strongly advise to do so.

“Tax legislation contributes to wealth inequality,” stated a group of officials who investigated the system in 2020 in an advisory report.

No effort? tax

“For me as an economist, it’s simple: you want to tax everything that you earn money with and don’t put any effort into,” says Bas Jacobs. Think of a house that rises in value, or investment profit on shares of companies with monopoly power. “And you don’t want to put a heavy burden on everything that you have to work hard for.” Think about work and doing business. Because that makes everyone better.

But the Netherlands, says Jacobs, does it the other way around. “What we’re doing here is something you don’t really try hard for, or even subsidize it lightly. And what you work hard for, you put a lot of strain on. Such taxes are more harmful to the economy and lead to greater inequality. Then you know you’re not doing it right.”

After all, if someone pays more tax on earnings from work than on capital gains, they know what to do: ensure that as much money as possible does not count as salary, but as income from property. Jacobs: “You get a loss of prosperity in the economy, because people adjust their wealth accumulation and investment behaviour. But you also have tax losses, because people look for loopholes in the law.”

And that’s not all. Different forms of wealth are also taxed very differently. Wealth building in houses is subsidized through the mortgage interest deduction. Capital gains are sometimes taxed and sometimes not. Savings will again be taxed, but until now on the basis of an invented, now unrealistically high, return. Jacobs: “What the Netherlands does with that fictitious return is completely exceptional. ”

All these different ways of taxing property income mean that wealth held by the richest people is taxed less heavily than that of savers and small investors.

Anyone who plays it smartly ensures that his power simply ends up under the most favorable slide on the panel. This will mainly benefit the larger wealth, officials from the Ministry of Finance and the Tax and Customs Administration concluded in 2020 – and their tax advisers.

Leak like a basket

The skewed growth is clearly visible in box 2, a part of the tax system unknown to many Dutch people. Because only people with a significant share of the shares in a company – the ‘substantial interest’ – have to pay taxes in that box, only 440,000 people are covered. That is much less than the millions of Dutch people who pay tax in box 1 (on income from work and home) and box 3 (saving and investing).

Box 2 concerns major shareholders in companies and directors-majority shareholders, who are the owners and bosses of their own private limited company. Sometimes, but by no means always, these are people with enormous assets. A restaurant owner, the partner of a tax consultancy in the Zuidas, the boss of a large family business: they all have their assets in box 2 and they pay tax on their assets there.

Box 2 contains a lot of power. For a long time it was thought that it was about 200 billion euros. That turned out to be a gross underestimate. According to Statistics Netherlands, the households in box 2 together had 368 billion euros in assets in 2019. That amount was not evenly distributed. The 10 percent wealthiest households owned 96 percent of it.

In box 2, people pay tax on their assets in various ways: for example, on the capital gains if they sell their company or their interest as a major shareholder. The problem is, there are many ways to lower that tax burden. “Box 2 is leaking like a basket,” says Jacobs. And it is the very rich who benefit from this. It is not for nothing that many tax specialists in training focus on that part of the tax system, says Koen Caminada, also a professor and economist. “Box 2 is a relatively small part of the tax system for the treasury, but there is a lot of money to be made from tax arbitration, for tax advisers and for the wealthy.”

There are all kinds of ways to grow capital through box 2 without paying (a lot of) tax on it. An example: an entrepreneur has to pay tax if he takes the profit from his company, but the levy is much less if the money remains in the BV. So BV owners usually pay themselves as little profit as possible. ‘These BVs are very attractive to use as a piggy bank,’ Jacobs summarizes. In fact, says Caminada, box 2 encourages procrastination and more procrastination.

In order to still have access to the money, DGAs can easily borrow money from their own company. The previous cabinet wanted to reduce the maximum loan allowed to 500,000 euros, but in the coalition agreement this has become 700,000 euros. “An unwanted little treat for directors-majority shareholders,” Jacobs calls it.

It doesn’t stop there. “If you pass it on to your children, for example, you also pay very little gift or inheritance tax,” says Jacobs. Up to a value of 1 million euros, no tax is due when inheriting a family business, above that little. The reason for this is that children who inherit a family business would otherwise have to pay a lot of taxes while the money is trapped in the business, in bricks and machines.

“Then the successors will run into problems, is the story,” says Caminada. “But if the problem is that you have to pay that tax in one go, you have to do something about it. You can have payment spread over many years. It does not justify a high exemption.”

Research into this business succession scheme is announced in the coalition agreement. But officials have already examined the scheme and concluded that three quarters of those who inherit a family business can pay the inheritance tax just fine.

Jacobs: “This arrangement is used almost exclusively for tax avoidance, by families who have absolutely no cash problems to pay the inheritance tax.” According to him, the number of farms for which this arrangement would really help in the case of inheritance can be “counted on the fingers of two hands”.

Also see: Economists can’t make taxes more fun, but better



Caminada, Jacobs and the officials who vetted the holes in the tax system share something else. They all say: the solutions are not that difficult. In the past, drastic reallocation of wealth often started after major events – wars, revolutions – that turned society upside down. But a lot can be achieved with simple interventions.

For example, the officials simply advise that the tax rates between boxes be more equal. Then all that shifting immediately becomes less attractive. “I want to eliminate the differences,” Caminada also says.

He mentions another example, which also appears in official advice: make it less attractive to hoard money and thus postpone tax. “You have to skim off something every year from someone with a lot of wealth, as a withholding tax.”

Bas Jacobs ultimately wants all capital income and gains to be taxed, he says. At one rate.

Caminada and Jacobs find it hard to defend the fact that, despite all the attention for inequality, the tax system is no longer being done. Jacobs: “It concerns a very small part of the taxpayers, which involves a great deal of money and wealth. I notice that politicians do not burn their fingers on box 2. If ordinary voters are not happy and there is a very strong lobby, well, what do you do as a politician?”

tax What is a DGA?

A director-major shareholder (dga) is a special figure in the tax system. He or she is the director and owner of a BV. That is why a DGA is simultaneously an employee, entrepreneur and shareholder. And that is why a DGA is taxed in different ways in box 2 of the tax system. The DGA must pay itself a wage, on which the same wage and income tax is paid as for salaried employees. That wage is comparable to that of employees in the same position. Corporation tax and the box-2 rate must be paid on the profit from the BV. All in all, a DGA generally pays slightly less tax than an employee who falls under the highest income tax rate in box 1. At the start of this tax regime in 2001, the tax burden was approximately the same.