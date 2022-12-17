When the Rutte IV cabinet started, the coalition agreement quickly showed that money had been the solution to politically complicated issues. Climate a tricky subject? Here, a fund of 35 billion. Nitrogen a problem? Another fund, with 25 billion.

But what if money, or a lack of it, becomes the problem? And what if a cabinet that has been saying yes for years to compensation worth billions – to corona support packages, to a reduction in energy tax, to a reduction in excise duties, to a price cap for high energy costs – suddenly has to say no?

In this episode of The Hague Affairs, Marike Stellinga and Rik Rutten talk about the billions that the cabinet can spend, because the economic and financial picture is favorable. And about the finiteness of that – and what awaits us then. Cut spending, raise taxes or let the national debt run up.

