It coalition agreement breathes the European ambition to break the grip of Big Tech. The Rutte IV cabinet announces it will tackle “market power and data power of large tech and platform companies”, in line with the upcoming European Digital Markets Act, which should curb tech giants. Also, the largest online services are becoming ‘responsible to counter disinformation and hate speech on their platforms’, and children must be given extra protection. That ties in with the upcoming European Digital Services Act, which requires very large online services to be accountable for the risks posed by their platforms and to be more transparent about it.

Natali Helberger (UvA)

A substantial package of regulations that will probably be implemented from next year. But according to professor of Information Law Natali Helberger (University of Amsterdam) something essential is missing. It lacks a ‘pro-active message’ about an ‘alternative digital infrastructure’, beyond the status quo. According to her, the agreement lacks a vision of a world in which education, for example, does not have to surrender to Google Classroom and a corona app does not stand or fall with the cooperation of Apple and Google. “The Hague and Brussels just want a little more say, respect for our standards and values ​​and the illusion of control.”

The EU is going to regulate Big Tech more strictly, some member states are already working on it. Google was last week by the German cartel watchdog under stricter supervision posted. Is that insufficient?

“These are important first steps to gain more transparency and more democratic control over platforms. But they address a few aspects and rely very much on those platforms to behave responsibly, rather than us investing in alternatives. They may not be as good as the Big Tech services, but we are becoming quite dependent now. That’s a choice, there are reasons for it, but you create dependency. And you ensure that if we continue like this, we are constantly working on symptom control, so that we have to solve problems such as disinformation and fake news afterwards.”

Why is that a problem?

“Because the dependence on Big Tech goes hand in hand with their conditions and values, they are not necessarily the same as we consider important as a society. We need to realize that before we become completely dependent on Silicon Valley-designed infrastructure. Let’s try to build an alternative infrastructure and think about how open, how commercially or independently and by what laws it should be shaped. This also includes the question of what role we see for Big Tech, but also our startups, media, universities and how we can best facilitate them.”

Let a thousand flowers bloom, then you are ten years further. Surely it is more realistic to create a functioning public domain by subjecting commercial platforms to rules?

“My central point is that the coalition agreement still sees Big Tech platforms in a fairly limited light: especially as social media platforms where disinformation is shared. But there is so much more to which Big Tech intervenes in our daily lives: education, government communication, commerce, health, elections. We risk greatly underestimating their influence on all those other parts of our society. If we don’t think deeply about how we can ensure that we maintain a vibrant, diverse and sustainable public domain, we become even more dependent.”

Is it up to the government to facilitate this?

“You can ask the cabinet how we can strengthen innovative power and, for example, make our multiform media system ‘digital-proof’. I also understand that not everything fits into a coalition agreement. But I keep reading in the media section that emphasis on how important the public domain is. And what you then find about policy is: the public broadcaster should advertise less and the programs should be accessible to everyone. That’s only part of the story. Because the public broadcaster is in competition with Big Tech for the attention of those viewers. So what we have to do above all is invest in technological innovation, so that you can keep up and make the offer attractive. We see that just offering public programs is not enough to attract attention. That challenge is greater.”

Rutte IV also announces that it wants to modernize the Competition Act, so that domestic media parties can better defend themselves in the competition with large tech companies such as Facebook and Google. Can this help?

“Maybe indirectly. At the moment, national media are still very dependent on the large platforms: for access to technology, the app stores, and insight into user data. Perhaps modernizing the Competition Act can help. This is essential to tackle new phenomena in the digital age. The European Commission’s strategic agenda also focuses on this. How do you prevent killer acquisitions, the buying up of promising start-ups by tech giants. And how do you ensure that a phenomenon such as data power [machtspositie door data van massale aantallen gebruikers] is also defined as market power of tech companies. Now, market power is mainly limited to the extent to which a monopolist sets prices.”

“But we are dealing with such large companies that the question is whether competition legislation can ensure fair competition and a level playing field for other media companies. You will also urgently need to update consumer law. We vote through the terms of use, the terms of use, in with very extensive, broad collection of data. It is difficult to try to limit data power through competition law, without, on the other hand, also looking at the conditions under which consumers are asked to share data. You have to tackle both.”