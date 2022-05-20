According to Prime Minister Mark Rutte, it is ‘healthy to argue once in a while’. ,,You open the windows for fresh air, so that you can continue afterwards.” He hopes that the collision he had with part of the House of Representatives on Thursday will contribute to ‘better relations’. “I felt it necessary to say this. There is something broader going on in politics. This is the first step to change that.”

During the debate, Rutte had to defend himself about deleting text messages on his phone. Part of the opposition accused him of doing so in order to prevent them from being requested later by MPs or journalists. Ruth became angry. He accused MPs of assuming in advance that everything he or other members of the cabinet do ‘is not right’.