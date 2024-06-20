The Dutchman Mark Rutte will be the next secretary general of NATO. The withdrawal of his candidacy from the Romanian president, Klaus Iohannis, this Thursday guarantees unanimous support for the acting Dutch prime minister to head the Atlantic Alliance, in one of the most tumultuous moments. Rutte’s appointment must now be formally approved by the leaders of the 32 member countries, including Spain. The 56-year-old Dutchman, who has led his country since 2010, will replace the Norwegian Jens Stoltenberg, who after successive extensions has been in office for a decade.

Rutte will head the Atlantic Alliance at one of the most delicate moments for the members of the Alliance: with Russia’s war in Ukraine that is dragging on, the growing threat to Europe from the Kremlin (traditional and hybrid), the challenge from China and concern about a hypothetical arrival to the White House of the populist Republican Donald Trump, who in his previous term questioned NATO’s mutual security commitment – and a few months ago also hinted that he would not respect it – which could lead to a drastic change in the organization.

Romanian Iohannis reported this Thursday, during the meeting of the country’s Supreme Defense Council, that he informed NATO allies, at the end of last week, of the withdrawal of his candidacy in the race for the position of secretary general. of the organization, according to the Presidential Administration in a statement. “President Klaus Iohannis asked Council members to comment on Mark Rutte’s candidacy for NATO Secretary General, and they declared themselves in favor of Romania’s support for the Dutch Prime Minister’s candidacy,” he said. .

The acting prime minister of the Netherlands has been campaigning for months to take the top position in NATO, where he will be the fourth Dutchman to head it in its 75-year history. But it had been complicated for him by the blockade of Hungary and the candidacy of Iohannis, when it seemed that everything was done and he had around twenty supporters. On Tuesday, Slovakia, one of the three countries left to support him, guaranteed his support. Then the Hungarian national populist Viktor Orban did it, after Rutte promised him to fulfill the promises that Stoltenberg has made to him that no Hungarian funds will be dedicated to programs related to Ukraine. That the promise was kept was obvious, but Orbán wanted it in writing. Hours after receiving that guarantee, the Hungarian leader has spread Rutte’s letter on social networks, as a great victory for his electorate. In the letter, the Dutchman also apologizes for some comments in the past about Hungary. The withdrawal of Iohannis – who is speculated to be pursuing another senior European position – from the race for the job now gives him the last bit of support he required.

NATO allies will give the final green light to Rutte during the NATO summit in July, a very symbolic meeting, in addition, in which the 75 years of the organization will be commemorated.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_