The longest formation in Dutch parliamentary history closed on Saturday. Formateur and outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte (VVD) delivered that afternoon the final report of the cabinet formation with Chamber President Vera Bergkamp (D66). He then concluded with King Willem-Alexander about the formation of the Rutte-IV cabinet.

In addition to the final report, Rutte also handed over the portfolio breakdown of his new government. There were no surprises in this overview: all future ministers and secretaries of state had already been reported in the past two weeks and there were no changes to be seen in the document. However, the handling of the natural gas problem in Groningen will be transferred from the Ministry of the Interior to that of Economic Affairs.

platform photo

Next Monday, the new government will be sworn in by King Willem-Alexander, ten months after the parliamentary elections and almost a year after the fall of Rutte-III. That government tendered its resignation because of the Allowances affair.

During the swearing in, the traditional landing photo is also taken on the stairs of Noordeinde Palace. Due to the pandemic, the monarch and the ministers must all keep one and a half meters away from each other during this photo session.

Also read: The mortgage interest, they stayed off, Ruding demanded in 1982 at the constituent deliberation



Earlier in the day, at noon, the so-called constituent meeting took place at the Ministry of General Affairs. In it, the upcoming ministerial team met for the first time to officially determine the division of tasks. As expected, this went without major disagreements.