In exchange for money and support, Tunisia promises to stop migrants who want to make the crossing to Europe. The deal that the European Union has concluded is also a triumph for outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte. He speaks of a ‘milestone’, although there is also criticism.

Last week his fourth cabinet fell over migration, on Sunday Rutte still achieved a European success in a caretaker state. Together with President Ursula von der Leyen of the European Commission and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Rutte signed an agreement with Tunisian President Kais Saied in Tunis.

A bag of money

He promises to do more to prevent boats with migrants from the North African country from crossing to Europe. In return, Europe comes over with a bag of money. The deal has a price tag of around 1 billion euros, as was previously known. Of this, 900 million euros is intended for financial aid. The country has major economic problems. In addition, another 100 million must be made available quickly for border control and the return of migrants. According to Rutte, it is ‘essential that there is more control over uncontrolled migration’. See also Retail sales at Christmas grow 10.5%, shows Cielo index - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

Together with Von der Leyen and Meloni, Rutte is pulling the European bandwagon. The trio also flew to Tunis a few weeks ago to persuade Saied to make a deal. However, that did not work then. Meloni and Rutte found each other, because Italy already saw more than 33,000 migrants arrive from Tunisia this year, while Rutte had promised VVD supporters in their own country to limit the influx of asylum seekers.

Criticism of the Tunisia deal

If it is up to the trio, more agreements with other African countries will follow. “This partnership should be seen as a model for building new relationships with African nations,” said Meloni. The inspiration for this is taken from the 2016 migration deal with Turkey, when Europe also contributed billions.

Yet there is also criticism: Saied is known as a dictator who suppresses the opposition in his own country. In addition, his government is conducting a smear campaign against mainly black Africans who want to go to Europe from Tunisia. Just this week, stories surfaced of refugees ending up in the desert without water and food. See also Ice hockey | The Pelicans are about to go on a rampage – HS is watching the playoffs

Also listen to our podcast Politics Close, and subscribe via Spotify or Apple:





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch all our videos about politics here: