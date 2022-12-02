Prime Minister Mark Rutte found Conny Helder’s statement last Tuesday ‘exactly correct’. To the dismay of critics, the minister wore only a small pin that was also covered by a scarf with the text ‘never mind’. Yet no one in the cabinet is disappointed, according to Rutte.

“She has had many good conversations about the issue of human rights and the position of migrant workers,” says Rutte about Minister Helder’s visit at his weekly press conference. “And she helped us win.” The Orange managed to complete the last group match against Qatar with a 2-0 lead last Tuesday.

There was therefore little criticism of Helder from the Council of Ministers, says Rutte. Not even because of the statement of the Qatari minister next to Helder, who did wear a pro-Palestinian tie. “What the Qataris do about campaigning is up to them,” says Rutte when asked. “I thought Conny Helder’s statement was exactly right, with the pin. We also think that as a cabinet. I think she did very well.” See also The winners of the energy crisis: hundreds of thousands of families actually have lower bills

Helder herself was also satisfied with her statement, she said yesterday in the postponed debate about the sports budget. “The pin was really clear enough during the game,” said the minister.

The prime minister also announced that the cabinet only intends to send a possible delegation to Qatar at the final. The cabinet does not yet want to make any statements about what this delegation will look like exactly. However, the cabinet is considering sending a delegation if ‘another country with which we work intensively is represented at a very high level’. See also History - Abortion in the US, a right won in 1973 that is now in danger

Rutte is confident that the Netherlands will reach the final in Qatar. “It is a cabinet decision that we will win the final,” said the prime minister. The prime minister does not know how we are going to get there, and no decision has been made about the opponent either. Rutte is certain about the final score in the final: 2-1 for the Netherlands.

