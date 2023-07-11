Outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte will not succeed NATO CEO Jens Stoltenberg next year. “I’m not competing,” he said on arrival at the NATO summit in Lithuania.

The rumors about a switch from Rutte to NATO have been going on for years. The Western military alliance has asked Stoltenberg to stay for another year because they could not agree on a successor. But next year the Norwegian will really wave off. When Rutte announced his departure from Dutch politics on Monday, this led to renewed speculation about a successor to NATO headquarters.

But Rutte is ‘out of the race’, he underlines. After his publicly consistent no, the leaders of the other NATO countries will not try to persuade him, he thinks. “I think they heard me there.”

The outgoing prime minister is at most interested in the presidency of the European Commission, was the impression of insiders recently. Other international jobs would not interest him.

Not asked about fall cabinet

Rutte was also not asked by the other leaders about the fall of his cabinet and the announcement of his departure, he says. If they do, he will explain to them that the Netherlands has ‘a very special’ coalition system in which governments can simply fall.

The Dutch stature abroad will not suffer from his departure, Rutte believes. According to him, this is mainly due to diplomats and officials. Occasionally a prime minister or other minister is allowed to ‘head a ball’, but ‘to be honest, that’s still the easiest’.

He does not want to look back on the turbulent days in The Hague, but ‘get back to work now’.

