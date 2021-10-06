VVD leader Mark Rutte thinks that the cabinet formation will be ‘quite exciting and complicated’ in the coming weeks. But he does feel like everyone wants to get out. The outgoing prime minister announced this after the first night of real negotiations between VVD, D66, CDA and ChristenUnie.



Rutte calls it ‘nice to take the next step’ in the formation, which has been dragging on for months due to political blockades that the parties have put up since the elections. On the first day, ‘practical matters’ were mainly discussed, such as the agenda for the coming period.

“We have started”, said CDA leader Wopke Hoekstra. He spoke of a ‘good evening, in terms of atmosphere and ambition’. Difficult topics that the parties divide among themselves, he says, have not yet been discussed during this first exchange of views. D66 leader Sigrid Kaag badly wanted to say that ‘a good start’ has been made.

The party leaders agree on the need for speed. “We are really going to do our best, as soon as possible,” said ChristenUnie leader Gert-Jan Segers. He argued that a lot of old sore must first be expressed, partly because D66 excluded his party for a long time. ,,That’s better than expected. We are not made of sugar.”

The talks will continue at 11 a.m. Thursday. The informateurs Johan Remkes and Wouter Koolmees then receive the seconds of the party leaders, Sophie Hermans (VVD), Rob Jetten (D66), Pieter Heerma (CDA) and Carola Schouten (ChristenUnie).