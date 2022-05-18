Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s deleted text messages can no longer be traced by his provider. he writes to the House of Representatives late on Wednesday evening† He also states in his letter that the media reports that only twenty text messages could be stored in his old Nokia phone are not correct.

Party leader Jesse Kaver of GroenLinks stated after the publication of de Volkskrant Wednesday morning about the years of erasure of text messages by Rutte that “everything must be done to retrieve the deleted text messages via the provider.” But that is impossible, according to the Prime Minister. “When asked, the provider has reported that text messages cannot be traced,” he wrote to the House late on Wednesday evening. “These messages are not saved. The provider only stores so-called metadata for billing purposes for a period of several months.”

De Volkskrant wrote that there would only be room for twenty text messages on Rutte’s phone, which forced him to empty his inbox every day, but that number is not correct according to Rutte. “The number of 20 text messages, which is mentioned in media messages, is incorrect, but my old Nokia phone ran slower the more messages were stored in it.”

Openness and new management culture

The opposition concluded on Wednesday that Rutte attaches little importance to openness and the new administrative culture and sees this as yet another example of covering up Ruttian. This Thursday he has to justify himself in a parliamentary debate for deleting his text messages. In his letter, the prime minister explains why he thinks he has adhered to the guidelines, as laid down in the so-called Guidelines for the central government for saving chat messages†

“Each employee is responsible for storing relevant chat messages, and therefore also for assessing the relevance of chat messages, as also stated in the Guide. As a participant in the chat conversation, the employee is best able to properly estimate which messages are important in administrative decision-making and should therefore be saved.”

Rutte has been using a smartphone since last week, which he says is because he went for a private trip to the United States, where his Nokia did not work.