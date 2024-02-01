Outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte spoke with dissatisfied farmers on Thursday after the EU summit in Brussels. Together with President Ursula van der Leyen of the European Commission and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, he discussed their complaints about, among other things, overly strict EU rules. In the meantime, Brabant and Limburg farmers have indicated that they want to take action on Thursday evening to support their Belgian colleagues.
