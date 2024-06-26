NATO ambassadors approve Dutch PM Rutte as new secretary general

NATO ambassadors have confirmed Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte as the new Secretary General of NATO. This is reported by Reuters.

As the agency notes, the bloc’s allies chose Rutte as the next secretary general because of the situation with the conflict in Ukraine, as well as because of the uncertainty of future relations between the United States and NATO.

Rutte will take up his duties in October. In his post, he will replace Norwegian politician Jens Stoltenberg. According to him, Rutte is a true transatlanticist, a strong leader and a proponent of consensus.

Earlier, Alexander Rudoy, ​​an expert at the International Cooperation Department of the State University of Management, predicted NATO’s course under the new Secretary General. He noted that under Rutte, NATO will most likely take a course towards further escalation and increased military spending, since the Dutchman is an outspoken critic of Russia.