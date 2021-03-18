A.he Netherlands has distinguished itself on the European stage as the leader of the “thrifty”. That was a masterpiece in political communication. Thrift is part of the Calvinist Dutch self-image. It also sounds a lot better than “austerity,” although it means roughly the same thing: a policy that limits public spending and curbs the state.

When the corona crisis broke out, the Dutch finance minister reacted as typically as reflexively to calls for European solidarity. The EU should first investigate why Italy does not have enough leeway to get through the crisis on its own. Then Prime Minister Mark Rutte trimmed the Corona aid – and secured a generous discount on the membership fee.

But thrift is over in the Netherlands as well – in the long run. It is true that the country moved further to the right in terms of party politics in the parliamentary elections; but Rutte was elected with a program that would suit any social democrat. It completes the decisive departure from the course of “neoliberalism”.

The strong state protects its citizens

Your program revolves around the term “strong government”: What is meant is the strong state that “protects” its citizens. Capitalism must be “adapted” “so that it works for the people”. With this program and with the most prominent politician in the country, the right-wing liberals managed to survive as the only people’s party in the fragmented political system – with 22 percent of the vote.

At ten percent, the Christian Democrats are only a shadow of the past, when they almost always ruled. The Social Democrats remain a splinter party with six percent. Rutte’s shift to the left is the answer to two crises that make the country look bad. The government was responsible for the first crisis. For years the tax authorities hunted down alleged social fraudsters with relentless harshness and drove thousands of families into distress with inadmissible repayment claims. The state did not protect its citizens, but exploited them.

Everything trimmed for efficiency

The other crisis came with the coronavirus. The Netherlands were less prepared than their neighbors – for structural reasons. When the virus broke out, the country had fewer intensive care beds than almost any other in Europe, six per 100,000 inhabitants. In Italy there were twice as many, in Germany almost five times more.

In the course of the privatization of the health system and the austerity policy, everything was geared towards efficiency – reserves are inefficient. Weaknesses were also evident during vaccination. As one of the richest countries, the Netherlands was the last to start its program, relying entirely on the inexpensive Astra-Zeneca vaccine.

It didn’t hang on to the head of government, but for most citizens, the health of the health system was the most important issue. Rutte sensed this, turned the tide around and campaigned for a “resilient health system” that does not rely on market forces, but on “loving care in which the patient is the focus”. From the leader of the thrifty to the compassionate savior of the welfare state – this can be seen as opportunism. But Rutte continues to sit at the table as the most experienced head of government after Angela Merkel. Without the ability to change and pragmatism, he would not have made it.