Now that the compensation of the victims of the Supplementary Affair is faltering, the anger of the House of Representatives is directed at Prime Minister Mark Rutte. Again, it requires patience. “Nobody wants to make this last a day longer than necessary.”

Prime Minister Mark Rutte has to admit: eight years after the Supplementary Affair started to be called the Supplementary Affair, so sometime in 2025, a large proportion of the litigating victims will have ‘only’ been compensated. For some of the more complex cases, even a year later, or even later. “The frustration is that this just takes time to settle, I have that too,” said Rutte during a debate on the issue.

Long story short: the compensation operation stalled and still squeaks and creaks.

And that while the government freely acknowledged that the Tax and Customs Administration has wrongly labeled many people who received childcare benefits as fraudsters. Sometimes even after small mistakes, for example if a form turned out not to be completed. The tax authorities then reclaimed full allowances, with all the financial and personal problems that entailed.

By the end of 2022, more than 59,400 people had already registered with the Implementing Organization for Recovery of Allowances, but that number can still increase. About 28,000 people have been recognized as victims and received 30,000 euros, but a number of people are demanding more. Their applications must be examined, but that process is therefore difficult.

Five advices a week

In addition, there are still people, more than 1400, who have had to sell their house, lost their job or even saw a child removed from their home. A special team, the Actual Damage Committee, examines those files. But that doesn't happen quickly: there are about five recommendations per week.

Rutte commented: “I realize that we can never take away the suffering, the pain and the damage, I also look at the parents in the stands. We know what misery parents and children have experienced. They want to get on with their lives as soon as possible. We have also taken measures for this, but not everything is going well. That doesn’t mean I’m indifferent. No one wants to make this last a day longer than necessary.”

This did not reassure victims of the Supplementary Affair who sat in the public gallery. The debate had to be briefly halted twice because they expressed their impotence and anger from the stands.

Indifference is precisely what part of the opposition in the House of Representatives accuses Prime Minister Mark Rutte. Member of Parliament Renske Leijten (SP): ,,We have now been working on repairing the damage suffered by parents for three years. It takes too long, but the cabinet is indifferent to the suffering.”

Stephan van Baarle (Denk) is also fierce: ,,Parents have lost their jobs, their children, their money and the prime minister has stayed put. Promises of recovery are not kept, it takes an endless amount of time. It's actually shameless. The government would stand next to the people again, but it is still chaos."

SP, BBB and Denk would prefer Rutte to step down. But PvdA and GroenLinks do not want to go along with that, so there is insufficient support in the House of Representatives. Tom van der Lee (GroenLinks) pointed out that three ministers (Menno Snel, Eric Wiebes and Lodewijk Asscher) have already resigned because of the affair and that the entire Rutte III cabinet has already resigned. “I don’t think the people involved will be helped by another resignation. I just don’t see how that will contribute to the solution.”

Rutte also acknowledged ‘mistakes’. Among other things, that the State has started legal proceedings against victims, for example because they did not receive their file. “You will then be faced with that powerful state…”, said Rutte.

resentment

What also arouses resentment in the House of Representatives is that information has again surfaced in recent days that the seriousness and scope of the Supplementary Affair could perhaps have been recognized earlier. For example, the cabinet published an e-mail from lawyer Eva González Pérez in 2019 to then State Secretary Menno Snel (Finance, D66) to warn. That e-mail later did not reach the parliamentary committee of inquiry into the affair. According to current State Secretary Aukje de Vries (Allowances), this is because there are still documents floating around at the ministry. "We also find that frustrating," says Prime Minister Rutte. "We are still figuring out how to do it." But he did say that the ministries of Social Affairs, Finance and the Tax and Customs Administration respectively have 25 million, 19 million and 4 billion documents on the hard drives.

In addition, according to RTL Nieuws, it appears that the Implementation Service for Restoring Benefits tried to make agreements with judges to extend the decision period in benefits cases. If the State fails to meet deadlines, officials fear fines that could run into the hundreds of millions. But the Chamber simply exhorts to speed.

According to State Secretary Aukje de Vries, that was precisely the reason for talks between the government and the judiciary, for example to ensure that all courts would apply the same time limits. “Otherwise you will soon be dependent on where you live when it comes to how long you have a ruling in a case. We didn’t want that. So there is operational consultation, just to make it clear: this number of cases is coming.”

